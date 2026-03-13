Uttarakhand STF Cracks Down on Illegal Firearms
The Uttarakhand Special Task Force and local police in Rudrapur arrested three individuals and confiscated six illegal firearms over 24 hours. The suspects, including two habitual offenders, were caught with multiple country-made pistols and cartridges as part of an operation against border criminal gangs.
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The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF), in collaboration with local police, has successfully apprehended three individuals in Rudrapur, recovering six illegal firearms. The arrests took place within a 24-hour window, according to officials on Friday.
Ajay Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police (STF), reported that two suspects were detained on Friday, in possession of three country-made pistols and 10 cartridges. The accused, identified as Jitendra Virat Chaudhary from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, and Sumit Rathore from Udham Singh Nagar district, are known habitual offenders involved in multiple attempted murder cases across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
On Thursday, Sandeep Chauhan, also known as Saniya, a 26-year-old from Rudrapur, was apprehended with three country-made pistols and 11 cartridges. This crackdown is part of a coordinated effort with Rudrapur Police to dismantle criminal gangs operating near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand border, effectively preventing several potential crimes in the Kumaon region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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