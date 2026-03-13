Controversy Erupts Over Anti-Muslim Rhetoric in Congress

Republican members of Congress, including Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee, are under fire for their anti-Muslim comments. Tuberville posted a controversial image linking New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to the September 11 attacks, sparking widespread criticism.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has labeled Tuberville as an anti-Muslim extremist, citing a rise in Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. Meanwhile, Ogles stated that Muslims do not belong in American society, drawing condemnation and censure resolutions from Democrats.

These unfolding events occur amid broader concerns about religious discrimination and rising hate speech in political arenas. High-profile Democrats have condemned these remarks, calling for accountability and respect for Muslim American communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)