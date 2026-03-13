Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Anti-Muslim Rhetoric in Congress

Several Republican members of Congress, including Senator Tommy Tuberville and Representative Andy Ogles, have faced backlash for making anti-Muslim remarks. These comments have targeted New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and have been deemed Islamophobic by many, leading to censure resolutions and calls for their removal from committees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:20 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Anti-Muslim Rhetoric in Congress

Republican members of Congress, including Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee, are under fire for their anti-Muslim comments. Tuberville posted a controversial image linking New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to the September 11 attacks, sparking widespread criticism.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has labeled Tuberville as an anti-Muslim extremist, citing a rise in Islamophobic incidents in the U.S. Meanwhile, Ogles stated that Muslims do not belong in American society, drawing condemnation and censure resolutions from Democrats.

These unfolding events occur amid broader concerns about religious discrimination and rising hate speech in political arenas. High-profile Democrats have condemned these remarks, calling for accountability and respect for Muslim American communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026