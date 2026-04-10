Visa Fraud Conspiracy: Ten Indian Nationals Indicted for Staged Robberies in US

In a significant development, ten Indian nationals residing illegally in the United States have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston. These individuals are accused of orchestrating staged armed robberies at convenience stores to commit visa fraud.

The defendants were previously charged in March, with the indictment now formalizing the conspiracy to commit visa fraud. The alleged scheme involved payments to store clerks to falsely pose as crime victims on immigration applications, making them eligible for U Visas.

Rambhai Patel, identified as the mastermind, along with his accomplices, had already been convicted. The grand jury's recent indictment also paves the way for potential deportation for the accused after serving any imposed sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)