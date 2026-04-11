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Green Card Revocation: Impact on Iranian-American Residents

The Trump administration has revoked green cards of several long-term Iranian-American residents tied to Iranian officials, including Seyed Eissa Hashemi and his family. Amid tensions with Iran, these individuals face deportation, highlighting the intersection of US immigration policies and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:06 IST
Green Card Revocation: Impact on Iranian-American Residents
Hashemi
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has taken a notable step by revoking the green cards of several long-term Iranian-Americans. Tensions rise as these individuals, connected to senior Iranian officials, become embroiled in US immigration policies.

Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a Los Angeles-based psychology teacher, and his family are now facing deportation. Despite being lawful permanent residents, their familial ties to significant figures in Iran have placed them in the crosshairs of diplomatic maneuvers.

This development comes as US-Iran relations are strained, punctuated by previous revocations affecting relatives of prominent Iranian figures. As talks about the Middle Eastern conflict resume, the focus shifts to the implications on families with complex international legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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