Green Card Revocation: Impact on Iranian-American Residents

The Trump administration has taken a notable step by revoking the green cards of several long-term Iranian-Americans. Tensions rise as these individuals, connected to senior Iranian officials, become embroiled in US immigration policies.

Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a Los Angeles-based psychology teacher, and his family are now facing deportation. Despite being lawful permanent residents, their familial ties to significant figures in Iran have placed them in the crosshairs of diplomatic maneuvers.

This development comes as US-Iran relations are strained, punctuated by previous revocations affecting relatives of prominent Iranian figures. As talks about the Middle Eastern conflict resume, the focus shifts to the implications on families with complex international legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)