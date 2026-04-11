Green Cards Revoked for Iranian Ties: A Closer Look

The Trump administration has intensified its stance against Iranians with ties to senior officials by revoking their US green cards. This latest action affects Seyed Eissa Hashemi, a psychology teacher in Los Angeles, and his family, all lawful permanent US residents of Iranian descent.

This decision is part of broader measures taken as discussions aimed at ending the war with Iran commence in Pakistan. It reflects the administration's steadfast approach to Iranian relations, specifically targeting those connected to figures in government and military spheres.

Recently, the State Department also rescinded the green cards of relatives of former IRGC chief, Qasem Soleimani, underscoring its continued strategy towards Iran. This comes in the backdrop of complex geopolitical negotiations and decisions that have significant implications for US-Iranian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)