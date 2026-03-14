Explosion Rocks Jewish School in Amsterdam: A Deliberate Attack

An explosion occurred early Saturday at a Jewish school in a high-end Amsterdam neighborhood, with authorities labeling it a deliberate attack on the Jewish community. Mayor Femke Halsema confirmed the blast caused minor damage, and quick responses from police and firefighters ensured no injuries were sustained.

Increased security measures had already been implemented at synagogues and other Jewish institutions in the city following an arson attack at a Rotterdam synagogue the previous night. Meanwhile, an explosion led to a fire at a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, earlier the same week.

Mayor Halsema denounced the explosion as a cowardly aggression against Amsterdam's Jewish community, citing an alarming rise in antisemitism. Global concerns are mounting following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions in Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)