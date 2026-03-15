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Operation Jericho: Mizoram's Unyielding Stand Against Drugs

The Mizoram government's 'Operation Jericho,' a campaign against drug trafficking, may extend past its March deadline. Spearheaded by police and local NGOs, it aims to secure borders with Myanmar. State Home Minister K Sapdanga emphasizes the need for enhanced monitoring and collaborative efforts to safeguard youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:52 IST
Operation Jericho: Mizoram's Unyielding Stand Against Drugs
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The Mizoram government is poised to extend its campaign 'Operation Jericho' targeting drug trafficking at its border with Myanmar beyond the initially planned deadline. Officials, on Sunday, confirmed the potential extension past March, underscoring the operation's critical importance.

Originating on September 1, 2025, 'Operation Jericho' was jointly initiated by Mizoram's police force, the excise department, and the influential Young Mizo Association (YMA). The collaborative effort was originally scheduled to last from four months through December but was subsequently extended due to its success, officials noted.

State Home Minister K Sapdanga conducted a strategic security assessment at the India-Myanmar border and reiterated the necessity of a robust monitoring system. Emphasizing collaboration with local NGOs and law enforcement, Sapdanga assured continued efforts to dismantle illegal drug networks threatening the region's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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