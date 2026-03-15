Operation Jericho: Mizoram's Unyielding Stand Against Drugs

The Mizoram government is poised to extend its campaign 'Operation Jericho' targeting drug trafficking at its border with Myanmar beyond the initially planned deadline. Officials, on Sunday, confirmed the potential extension past March, underscoring the operation's critical importance.

Originating on September 1, 2025, 'Operation Jericho' was jointly initiated by Mizoram's police force, the excise department, and the influential Young Mizo Association (YMA). The collaborative effort was originally scheduled to last from four months through December but was subsequently extended due to its success, officials noted.

State Home Minister K Sapdanga conducted a strategic security assessment at the India-Myanmar border and reiterated the necessity of a robust monitoring system. Emphasizing collaboration with local NGOs and law enforcement, Sapdanga assured continued efforts to dismantle illegal drug networks threatening the region's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)