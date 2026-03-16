Myanmar's Heavily Militarized 'Democracy': The Role of the Military in Politics

Myanmar's parliament met for the first time since a coup five years ago, marking a step toward what authorities call a nominal return to democracy, despite the military's firm grip on power. The gathering follows phased elections dominated by the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which faced low voter turnout and no real opposition.

On Monday, the USDP's chairman, retired brigadier-general Khin Yi, was elected the lower house speaker, a move perceived as crucial for the military agenda. Myanmar has grappled with civil war and a humanitarian crisis since the generals led a coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021.

Western countries label the recent election a facade to solidify military rule, with the USDP securing 81% of parliamentary seats. A 'superbody' panel is in the works, potentially allowing junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to hold sway over civilian and military governance, despite international criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)