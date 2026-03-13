Myanmar's Military Expands Aerial Dominance Amid Ongoing Civil Conflict

Myanmar's military has fortified its aerial capabilities with newly commissioned combat aircraft, aiming to reclaim territory lost to resistance forces. State media revealed that among the acquisitions are Russian Su-30 jets, known for their bombing and combat prowess. The move signifies the sixth such procurement since the military coup in 2021.

As Myanmar's ruling government intensifies efforts to consolidate control, air attacks have frequently inflicted civilian casualties. Nations like Russia and China continue to support Myanmar militarily, while Western countries enforce sanctions, including an arms sale embargo. General Min Aung Hlaing emphasized the need for a robust air force to protect the country's interests effectively.

Recent military offensives have resulted in a significant loss of life, with reports indicating extensive damage and high casualties during operations in Bago and Rakhine regions. While the opposition National Unity Government and ethnic groups resist military advances, Myanmar's military recently regained control of Tagaung, a strategic town in Mandalay, marking a setback for opposition forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)