Swedish Court Detains Russian Ship Captain Over False Flag Allegations
A Swedish court has detained the captain of a Russian ship for allegedly sailing under a false flag. The vessel, Sea Owl 1, was suspected of using fraudulent documents and is on the EU sanctions list. This incident is part of Sweden's effort to scrutinize foreign ships' compliance with maritime laws.
- Country:
- Sweden
In a decisive move, a Swedish court has ordered the detention of the Russian captain of the Sea Owl 1 ship. The vessel was suspected of operating under a false flag, prompting intervention by local authorities.
The ship, registered under the flag of the Comoros, raised suspicions as it was not listed in the shipping registry of the island nation, casting doubt on the legitimacy of its flags of convenience. Additionally, the ship is on the EU sanctions list for previously transporting oil from Brazil to Russia.
This marks the second such incident within a week in Swedish waters, as the country increases scrutiny on foreign vessels to prevent the illegal shadow fleet from operating undisturbed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Demands Answers: Mysterious Detentions Stir Debate
Opposition Calls Out Arbitrary Detention of Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk
Government U-turn on Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Sparks Political Outcry
Sonam Wangchuk released from Jodhpur jail after Centre's revocation of detention order.
Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Released After Detention Revoked