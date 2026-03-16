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Election Commission Revamps Polling Surveillance Amid Web Camera Scandal

The Election Commission has terminated the contract with a previous vendor for supplying web cameras due to recording irregularities during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. To prevent similar issues, three new vendors have been chosen, with tighter surveillance and control measures planned for sensitive polling areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST
Election Commission Revamps Polling Surveillance Amid Web Camera Scandal
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The Election Commission has taken decisive action after uncovering significant irregularities in web camera footage used during the 2021 West Bengal Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A senior official revealed that the contract with the previous supplier has been terminated, and three new companies have been selected through fresh tenders.

The irregularities came to light when it was found that about 30% of the cameras had no recording at all, while another 30% had only half-hour observations at the start and end of polling. Most of these cameras were installed at sensitive booths marked by incidents of violence on polling days.

New measures include installing cameras inside and outside sensitive polling booths, as well as in vehicles used by Static Surveillance and Flying Squad Teams. These upgrades are part of a broader initiative to ensure no lapses occur during polling, essential for transparent election conduct amidst law-and-order challenges.

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