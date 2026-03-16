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Left Front Reveals Star-Studded Candidate List for West Bengal Elections

The Left Front announced its initial list of 192 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. Key nominees include Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Minakshi Mukherjee. The candidates will tackle constituencies across the state, with election dates set for April 23 and 29, and results on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:29 IST
Left Front Reveals Star-Studded Candidate List for West Bengal Elections
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The Left Front took a significant step in its campaign for the West Bengal assembly elections by announcing an initial list of 192 candidates on Monday. High-profile names include outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and CPI(M) central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee, who are among the party's leading candidates.

Bhattacharya is set to contest from the Jadavpur constituency located in the southern outskirts of Kolkata, while Mukherjee, recognized as a youthful figure in the Left Front, will vie for the Uttarpara seat in Hooghly district. Mukherjee previously contested from Nandigram in 2021, finishing third.

The list also features Sabina Yasmin, whose six-year-old daughter was killed in a crude bomb blast during post-byelection violence in Kaliganj last year. Left Front chairman Biman Bose indicated that the remaining candidates will be finalized shortly. The elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with the vote count slated for May 4.

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