Tense Deliberations Over the Strait of Hormuz

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the government is still deliberating over potential actions concerning the Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains unresolved as discussions continue.

Starmer highlighted that the conversation around defensive measures in the region includes considerations tied to ongoing regional conflicts and the strategic importance of UK's bases.

Despite these ongoing talks, Starmer emphasized that the UK has not reached a definitive course of action specific to the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the complexity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)