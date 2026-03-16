Tense Deliberations Over the Strait of Hormuz
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that the UK government is still discussing potential actions regarding the Strait of Hormuz. No decisions have been made, and talks continue about how to address escalating tensions in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Monday that the government is still deliberating over potential actions concerning the Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains unresolved as discussions continue.
Starmer highlighted that the conversation around defensive measures in the region includes considerations tied to ongoing regional conflicts and the strategic importance of UK's bases.
Despite these ongoing talks, Starmer emphasized that the UK has not reached a definitive course of action specific to the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the complexity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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