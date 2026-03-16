Revolutionizing Justice: India's Call for a New Plea Bargaining Framework

New Delhi witnessed a crucial seminar on 'Delivering Justice in Time,' chaired by Attorney General R. Venkataramani, calling for revamping India's plea bargaining framework. The initiative, held on March 16, 2026, was a collaborative effort by O.P. Jindal Global University and the National Law University Delhi.

Emphasizing the urgent need for judicial reforms, Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi highlighted India's paradoxical legal system: a sophisticated entity crippled by case backlogs. Recommendations ranged from filling judicial vacancies and strengthening mediation to incorporating technology and AI in courts.

Prof. C. Raj Kumar underscored the need for systemic transformation proposing five key pillars, including plea bargaining expansion and data-driven justice governance. The dialogue aims to cultivate a nationwide movement for effective justice delivery, spotlighting India's 5 crore pending cases crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)