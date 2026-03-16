Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: India's Call for a New Plea Bargaining Framework

A seminar on 'Delivering Justice in Time' highlighted the need for a new plea bargaining framework in India. Key speakers discussed systemic judicial reforms to tackle case backlogs, improve efficiency, and enhance legal frameworks. Proposals include a Legal Health Index, judicial vacancies, and technology integration in court processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:43 IST
Revolutionizing Justice: India's Call for a New Plea Bargaining Framework
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a crucial seminar on 'Delivering Justice in Time,' chaired by Attorney General R. Venkataramani, calling for revamping India's plea bargaining framework. The initiative, held on March 16, 2026, was a collaborative effort by O.P. Jindal Global University and the National Law University Delhi.

Emphasizing the urgent need for judicial reforms, Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi highlighted India's paradoxical legal system: a sophisticated entity crippled by case backlogs. Recommendations ranged from filling judicial vacancies and strengthening mediation to incorporating technology and AI in courts.

Prof. C. Raj Kumar underscored the need for systemic transformation proposing five key pillars, including plea bargaining expansion and data-driven justice governance. The dialogue aims to cultivate a nationwide movement for effective justice delivery, spotlighting India's 5 crore pending cases crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
2
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
3
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
4
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026