Left Menu

BJP Slams Telangana CM Over Iftar Event Participation

The BJP criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for attending a state-sponsored Iftar event, accusing Congress of favoring minorities. They suggested renaming Congress to the 'Islamic National Caliphate.' The party's spokespersons also expressed concerns about Congress's stance on Hindu sentiments, urging Rahul Gandhi to clarify his party's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:25 IST
BJP Slams Telangana CM Over Iftar Event Participation
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP launched a strong rebuke against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for partaking in a state-sponsored Iftar gathering, accusing Congress of catering to minority communities. They suggested that Congress rebrand itself as the 'Islamic National Caliphate,' asserting that Revanth Reddy align himself with the Muslim community.

During a press event, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla accused Reddy of minority appeasement while criticizing the Telangana CM's dalliance with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi. He demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarify the party's stance on Hindu sentiments as influenced by the actions of its chief ministers.

Noting that Congress aligned itself with Muslim reservation policies contrary to B.R. Ambedkar's views, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted the party for engaging in what he termed 'competitive appeasement politics.' He further called into question the Telangana government's fulfillment of its electoral promises to other constituency segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026