BJP Slams Telangana CM Over Iftar Event Participation

The BJP launched a strong rebuke against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for partaking in a state-sponsored Iftar gathering, accusing Congress of catering to minority communities. They suggested that Congress rebrand itself as the 'Islamic National Caliphate,' asserting that Revanth Reddy align himself with the Muslim community.

During a press event, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla accused Reddy of minority appeasement while criticizing the Telangana CM's dalliance with AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi. He demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarify the party's stance on Hindu sentiments as influenced by the actions of its chief ministers.

Noting that Congress aligned itself with Muslim reservation policies contrary to B.R. Ambedkar's views, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla lambasted the party for engaging in what he termed 'competitive appeasement politics.' He further called into question the Telangana government's fulfillment of its electoral promises to other constituency segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)