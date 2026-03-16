Left Menu

Parliament to Revoke Suspension of Eight MPs Amid Calls for Decorum Restoration

On Tuesday, the suspension of eight MPs due to 'unruly behaviour' is set to be lifted following consensus at an all-party meeting. Speaker Om Birla has urged for decorum, warning that the prestige of parliamentary democracy is at stake due to recent disruptive conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:24 IST
Parliament to Revoke Suspension of Eight MPs Amid Calls for Decorum Restoration
A visual from Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha, imposed due to 'unruly behaviour,' is anticipated to be lifted on Tuesday. Sources indicate that Speaker Om Birla reached a consensus on revoking the suspensions during an all-party meeting.

It has been agreed that a formal proposal to revoke the suspensions will be brought forth in Parliament. Participants in the meeting reportedly concurred that the MPs must refrain from using placards and AI-generated visuals, emphasizing the necessity to maintain the House's decorum.

The MPs were suspended on February 4th for disorderly behaviour, which included paper-throwing amid debates on border tensions with China. Speaker Birla expressed his concern over the erosion of parliamentary dignity due to such activities, underscoring the importance of disciplined dialogue in strengthening democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026