Parliament to Revoke Suspension of Eight MPs Amid Calls for Decorum Restoration

The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha, imposed due to 'unruly behaviour,' is anticipated to be lifted on Tuesday. Sources indicate that Speaker Om Birla reached a consensus on revoking the suspensions during an all-party meeting.

It has been agreed that a formal proposal to revoke the suspensions will be brought forth in Parliament. Participants in the meeting reportedly concurred that the MPs must refrain from using placards and AI-generated visuals, emphasizing the necessity to maintain the House's decorum.

The MPs were suspended on February 4th for disorderly behaviour, which included paper-throwing amid debates on border tensions with China. Speaker Birla expressed his concern over the erosion of parliamentary dignity due to such activities, underscoring the importance of disciplined dialogue in strengthening democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)