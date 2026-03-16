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Delhi High Court Resolves Celina Jaitly's Plea on Brother's UAE Detention

The Delhi High Court concluded proceedings on Celina Jaitly's petition regarding her brother Vikrant's detention in the UAE, ensuring continued support from Indian authorities. The court acknowledged the Embassy's active involvement and confirmed Vikrant's decision to rely solely on his wife for legal matters, closing the petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:59 IST
Delhi High Court Resolves Celina Jaitly's Plea on Brother's UAE Detention
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The Delhi High Court on Monday finalized Celina Jaitly's petition concerning her brother Vikrant Jaitly's detention in the UAE, urging the Centre to maintain its legal assistance for the former major.

The court acknowledged nine meetings with the Indian Embassy and Vikrant since his arrest and Vikrant's decision for his legal representation to be managed by his wife.

While Celina sought video access to her brother, citing safety concerns, the court, informed by government and consulate insights, respected Vikrant's wishes, emphasizing no interference should occur with familial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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