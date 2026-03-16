Delhi High Court Resolves Celina Jaitly's Plea on Brother's UAE Detention

The Delhi High Court on Monday finalized Celina Jaitly's petition concerning her brother Vikrant Jaitly's detention in the UAE, urging the Centre to maintain its legal assistance for the former major.

The court acknowledged nine meetings with the Indian Embassy and Vikrant since his arrest and Vikrant's decision for his legal representation to be managed by his wife.

While Celina sought video access to her brother, citing safety concerns, the court, informed by government and consulate insights, respected Vikrant's wishes, emphasizing no interference should occur with familial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)