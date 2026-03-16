ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Faces Operational Challenges Amid Energy Crisis and EU Regulations

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, one of Ukraine's largest steelmakers, has announced the closure of two rolling mills. The decision comes in response to an energy crisis fueled by Russian strikes and stringent European Union environmental regulations.

Russian assaults have targeted vital power infrastructure, compelling Kyiv to reduce power supplies to businesses while increasing energy imports from the EU. Amidst these challenges, the EU has introduced the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, impacting Ukrainian producers without any transition period.

Faced with rising electricity costs and the implementation of CBAM, ArcelorMittal is implementing measures to ensure financial sustainability and operational efficiency, with potential job cuts affecting up to 3,400 positions as part of its restructuring efforts.