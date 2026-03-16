Over 11,900 Youth Participate in National Exchange Programmes Under MY Bharat: Govt

More than 11,900 young people from across India participated in various Youth Exchange Programmes organised under the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) initiative during 2024–25, aimed at strengthening national integration, cultural understanding and youth leadership.

The information was provided by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The exchange initiatives bring together youth from different regions of the country to experience diverse cultures, share ideas and gain exposure to developmental opportunities, while fostering a stronger sense of national unity.

Over 200 Exchange Programmes Conducted Nationwide

According to the data shared in Parliament, a total of 201 youth exchange programmes were organised across India during 2024–25, involving 11,919 participants.

The programmes were conducted under four major initiatives:

Programme Number of Programmes Participants Inter-District Youth Exchange Programme (IDYEP) 89 2,247 Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme (ISYEP) 58 1,447 Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP) 24 4,787 Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme (KYEP) 30 3,438 Total 201 11,919

The Tribal Youth Exchange Programme recorded the highest participation with 4,787 youth, followed by the Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme with 3,438 participants.

Programmes Designed to Promote National Integration

The Youth Exchange Programmes implemented by MY Bharat, a flagship youth engagement platform of the Government of India, are designed to encourage interaction among young people from different regions and socio-cultural backgrounds.

Participants engage in activities such as:

Cultural exchange programmes

Exposure visits to institutions and industries

Language learning and interaction sessions

Community engagement activities

Career guidance and leadership development workshops

The initiatives aim to promote unity in diversity while equipping youth with knowledge, skills and leadership capabilities.

Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme (ISYEP)

The Inter-State Youth Exchange Programme focuses on strengthening national integration by bringing together youth from different states.

Participants experience local traditions, cuisine, language and cultural practices of host states while sharing their own regional identities.

The programme also facilitates sharing of best practices, collaborative learning and exposure to development initiatives.

During 2024–25, a total of 58 ISYEP programmes were conducted with 1,447 participants.

Inter-District Youth Exchange Programme (IDYEP)

The Inter-District Youth Exchange Programme encourages youth interaction within states by connecting participants from different districts.

The programme aims to exchange ideas, knowledge and experiences, while enabling young participants to learn about the customs, heritage and social practices of other districts.

In 2024–25, 89 IDYEP programmes were conducted with 2,247 participants, making it the programme with the highest number of exchanges.

Tribal Youth Exchange Programme (TYEP)

The Tribal Youth Exchange Programme, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), focuses on tribal youth from Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas.

The initiative seeks to:

Promote national integration and unity

Increase awareness of India’s cultural heritage

Provide exposure to development initiatives

Offer career counselling and life skills training

In 2024–25, the programme conducted 24 exchanges involving 4,787 participants, making it the largest programme in terms of youth participation.

Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme (KYEP)

The Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme aims to expose youth from the Kashmir Valley to technological, industrial and educational advancements in other parts of India.

The programme introduces participants to:

Skill development opportunities

Industrial and technological innovations

Education and employment avenues

Government development initiatives

During 2024–25, 30 programmes were organised under KYEP, involving 3,438 participants.

Expansion of Youth Exchange Activities

Officials noted that while Youth Exchange Programmes were not included in the MY Bharat Annual Action Plan during 2023–24, the Inter-State and Inter-District Youth Exchange Programmes were formally incorporated into the MY Bharat Annual Action Plan in 2024–25.

Meanwhile, the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme and Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme continued to be implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs during both 2023–24 and 2024–25.

Strengthening Youth Engagement Across India

Through these initiatives, the MY Bharat platform aims to strengthen youth engagement, build leadership capacity and encourage cross-cultural understanding among young Indians.

Government officials say the programmes play a vital role in promoting national unity, expanding career awareness and encouraging young people to participate in the country’s development process.