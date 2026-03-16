SA’s Economy Shows Signs of Strong Recovery as Government Reforms Drive Growth

South Africa’s economy is beginning to show clear signs of recovery, with growth emerging across key sectors as government reforms start to deliver results, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau said on Monday.

Tau said consistent energy supply, improved logistics performance and declining inflation are creating a more stable environment for investment and economic expansion.

“South Africa is finally turning the corner on slow growth,” Tau said in a statement.

“Consistent energy supply and an improved transport and logistics environment, including the drop in inflation to 3.5% recorded early this year, have had a positive knock-on effect on key sectors of the economy.”

Mining and Agriculture Drive Early Growth

According to Tau, sectors such as mining and agriculture are already showing strong growth, contributing to the country’s improved economic outlook.

These gains follow four consecutive quarters of economic growth leading into early 2026, which the minister attributed largely to government-led reforms aimed at stabilising critical infrastructure and attracting investment.

Among the most significant improvements has been greater reliability in the energy sector, which had previously constrained industrial production and investor confidence.

Investment Drive Begins to Deliver Results

Tau said the recovery is also being driven by the government’s investment mobilisation strategy, which has attracted substantial capital into the economy.

Since the launch of the South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) initiative in 2018, more than R600 billion in investments have already flowed into the economy.

“These investments have resulted in the opening of new factories, mines and various industrial facilities,” Tau said.

He added that such investments are central to South Africa’s broader development goals.

“They play a critical role in creating sustainable jobs, reducing poverty and addressing inequality.”

Sixth South Africa Investment Conference Set for March

To build on the momentum, South Africa will host the 6th South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 31 March 2026.

The conference is expected to bring together global investors, business leaders and policymakers to explore new investment opportunities across the country’s key economic sectors.

Launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018, the SAIC has become the government’s flagship platform for mobilising both domestic and international investment.

Tau said the upcoming conference will take place at a time when investor sentiment toward South Africa is improving, following reforms aimed at stabilising the economy over the past two years.

R2 Trillion Investment Target Over Five Years

Government has now set an ambitious new goal of attracting R2 trillion in new investment commitments over the next five years.

This follows the success of the first investment drive, which concluded in March 2023 after raising R1.51 trillion, significantly exceeding the initial R1.2 trillion target.

The minister said the upcoming conference will build on these achievements and support the country’s long-term economic transformation.

New Industrial Policy and Growth Plan

The 2026 conference will be anchored on several major economic frameworks currently guiding government policy, including:

Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP)

Economic Growth and Inclusion (GAIN) Programme

South Africa’s New Industrial Policy, currently being finalised

These strategies aim to strengthen industrial capacity, boost exports and support inclusive economic growth.

Reforms Target Jobs and Industrial Development

Tau said the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has implemented a range of reforms over the past 18 months to stimulate industrial development.

These include:

Targeted industrial support programmes

Investment incentives to encourage job creation

Export diversification initiatives under the Butterfly Strategy

Reforms to transformation policies through the proposed Transformation Fund

A review of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policies

“These initiatives form part of the broader reform programme of the seventh administration aimed at strengthening South Africa’s industrial base and expanding economic participation,” Tau said.

Economic Recovery Linked to Structural Reforms

Tau emphasised that South Africa’s economic turnaround is the result of sustained structural reforms rather than short-term measures.

Key interventions—particularly in energy reliability, logistics improvements and industrial policy reform—have helped stabilise the economic environment and improve investor confidence.

With the sixth investment conference approaching, government hopes the renewed investment push will accelerate growth, expand industrial production and create thousands of new jobs across the country.