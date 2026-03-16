Judicial Probe into Cuttack Hospital Fire: Accountability and Reform
The Odisha government has appointed retired district judge Laxmidhar Biswal to investigate the deadly fire at SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, which resulted in numerous casualties. A report is due in 60 days, focusing on the incident's timeline, accountability, emergency preparedness, and preventative recommendations.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government has taken decisive action by appointing retired district judge Laxmidhar Biswal to head a judicial inquiry into the tragic fire at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. This disaster claimed the lives of at least ten individuals and left eleven others with burn injuries.
The inquiry panel is tasked with delivering a comprehensive report within 60 days, examining the sequence of events that led to this catastrophe. Their investigation will scrutinize the roles and responsibilities of those involved, evaluate the hospital's emergency preparedness, and the effectiveness of the response measures enacted.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who initiated the inquiry following his visit to the hospital, emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability. He has also instructed the Fire Service Director General to ensure compliance and issued a stern warning that those found culpable will face strong action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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