Left Menu

Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly Joins V-Guard Board: A New Era of Social Responsibility

Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly has been appointed Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd. as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director. Known for her leadership at the V-Guard Foundation, she is expected to enhance the company's CSR strategies, focusing on community engagement and sustainable growth. Her appointment aims to deepen societal ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:50 IST
Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly Joins V-Guard Board: A New Era of Social Responsibility
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant corporate move, Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly has been named Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd., a top brand in India's electrical and electronics sector. Her appointment, approved by major shareholders, underscores a strategic push towards corporate social responsibility.

Dr. Chittilappilly, renowned for her successful tenure as Director of the V-Guard Foundation, has initiated impactful projects like mental health counseling centres and empowerment programmes for women. Her experience is seen as pivotal for V-Guard's aim to strengthen societal engagement and sustainable practices.

Founded in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, V-Guard has grown from a regional player in voltage stabilizers to a national entity with diverse product offerings. The company remains committed to societal advancement, consistently integrating community development efforts with its business objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026