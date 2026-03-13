Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly Joins V-Guard Board: A New Era of Social Responsibility
Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly has been appointed Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd. as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director. Known for her leadership at the V-Guard Foundation, she is expected to enhance the company's CSR strategies, focusing on community engagement and sustainable growth. Her appointment aims to deepen societal ties.
In a significant corporate move, Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly has been named Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd., a top brand in India's electrical and electronics sector. Her appointment, approved by major shareholders, underscores a strategic push towards corporate social responsibility.
Dr. Chittilappilly, renowned for her successful tenure as Director of the V-Guard Foundation, has initiated impactful projects like mental health counseling centres and empowerment programmes for women. Her experience is seen as pivotal for V-Guard's aim to strengthen societal engagement and sustainable practices.
Founded in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, V-Guard has grown from a regional player in voltage stabilizers to a national entity with diverse product offerings. The company remains committed to societal advancement, consistently integrating community development efforts with its business objectives.
