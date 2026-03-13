Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly Joins V-Guard Board: A New Era of Social Responsibility

In a significant corporate move, Dr. Reenaa Mithun Chittilappilly has been named Director of V-Guard Industries Ltd., a top brand in India's electrical and electronics sector. Her appointment, approved by major shareholders, underscores a strategic push towards corporate social responsibility.

Dr. Chittilappilly, renowned for her successful tenure as Director of the V-Guard Foundation, has initiated impactful projects like mental health counseling centres and empowerment programmes for women. Her experience is seen as pivotal for V-Guard's aim to strengthen societal engagement and sustainable practices.

Founded in 1977 by Mr. Kochouseph Chittilappilly, V-Guard has grown from a regional player in voltage stabilizers to a national entity with diverse product offerings. The company remains committed to societal advancement, consistently integrating community development efforts with its business objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)