Mnquma Municipality Accelerates Rural Road Development with R33M Programme

The Mnquma Local Municipality has intensified efforts to improve rural infrastructure after the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) conducted an oversight visit to monitor progress on road construction projects worth more than R33 million in Ngqamakwe.

The oversight visit was led by MPAC Chairperson Zikhethele Mnqokoyi, accompanied by councillors and senior municipal officials, as part of the municipality’s commitment to ensuring transparency and effective implementation of public infrastructure projects.

Key Rural Access Road Project Underway

During the visit, the delegation inspected the Sivangxa to Matshanganeni Access Road project via Jojweni to Majamaneni, a major rural road development initiative aimed at improving mobility for communities in the area.

The project involves:

Construction of new road infrastructure

Rehabilitation of 10.7 kilometres of existing road

Development of a five-metre-wide road surface

Installation of stormwater drainage systems to prevent soil erosion and enhance durability during heavy rainfall

Municipal officials said the infrastructure upgrade is designed to improve access to schools, healthcare facilities, markets and other essential services for residents in surrounding rural communities.

Oversight Visit to Monitor Project Progress

During the inspection, the MPAC delegation conducted site visits and engaged directly with project managers and contractors to evaluate the status of construction work.

The oversight process is intended to ensure that the project is implemented according to approved municipal standards, budgets and timelines, while also promoting accountability in the use of public funds.

The road upgrade forms part of Mnquma Municipality’s broader strategy to improve rural connectivity and infrastructure development across the region.

Municipality Emphasises Accountability and Community Impact

Speaking during the oversight visit, MPAC Chairperson Zikhethele Mnqokoyi said monitoring visits are essential to ensuring that development projects deliver tangible benefits to communities.

“These oversight visits form an important part of strengthening transparency and ensuring that municipal projects deliver value for communities,” Mnqokoyi said.

“As Mnquma Municipality, we are committed to ensuring that development projects are implemented effectively and that residents benefit from improved infrastructure and access.”

Project Creating Local Employment Opportunities

Beyond improving transport infrastructure, the six-month construction project is also contributing to local economic empowerment.

So far, 26 temporary jobs have been created for local residents, providing short-term employment opportunities during the construction phase.

Municipal officials say such projects play a dual role in enhancing infrastructure while supporting livelihoods in rural communities.

Community Welcomes Improved Road Infrastructure

Residents have welcomed the progress on the project, noting that improved roads will significantly enhance safety and accessibility for people living in the area.

The upgraded infrastructure is expected to benefit:

School learners travelling to educational institutions

Farmers transporting agricultural products

Workers commuting to nearby towns

Patients accessing healthcare services

Improved road conditions will also reduce travel time and improve connectivity between rural villages and local economic centres.

Additional Infrastructure Projects Inspected

As part of the oversight programme, the MPAC delegation also inspected several other municipal infrastructure projects, including:

Jojweni to Mzitheni Access Road in Ndabakazi

Ext 15 Ring Road street paving project in Ematankini (Ward 4)

Ibika Taxi Route Phase 1 project covering Wards 5, 6 and 7

These projects form part of the municipality’s broader effort to upgrade transport infrastructure and support economic development across multiple wards.

Boost for Rural Connectivity and Local Economy

Once completed, the Ngqamakwe road development project is expected to significantly improve transport connectivity across the region, enabling easier movement of people, goods and services.

Municipal leaders say the project reflects Mnquma Municipality’s commitment to inclusive rural development, ensuring that infrastructure investments support both community wellbeing and local economic growth.