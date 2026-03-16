Govt Holds First National Workshop on MSME Online Dispute Resolution Portal

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) organised the first National Workshop on the MSME Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) Portal on 16 March 2026 in New Delhi, marking a significant step toward promoting faster, cost-effective and technology-driven mechanisms for resolving commercial disputes involving micro and small enterprises.

The workshop brought together MSME industry associations, Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation (MSEF) Councils, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institutions, policymakers and legal experts to discuss ways to strengthen dispute resolution systems and enhance awareness about the MSME ODR Portal.

Strengthening Ease of Doing Business for MSMEs

Addressing the workshop, senior officials from the Ministry emphasised the government’s commitment to creating a supportive and efficient ecosystem for MSMEs, particularly by improving the mechanisms for resolving business disputes.

They highlighted that delayed payments and commercial disputes often place significant financial pressure on small businesses, making timely dispute resolution critical for sustaining entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Efficient dispute settlement mechanisms, officials noted, play a vital role in improving the ease of doing business, reducing litigation burdens and strengthening investor confidence in the MSME sector.

Centre–State Cooperation Essential for Dispute Resolution

S.C.L. Das, Secretary, Ministry of MSME, urged stakeholders to take collective responsibility for the effective implementation of the ODR system.

He emphasised the importance of strong collaboration between the central government and state governments in ensuring that disputes involving micro and small enterprises are resolved quickly through digital mechanisms.

Das also encouraged all stakeholders—including industry associations, state facilitation councils and dispute resolution institutions—to actively promote the adoption of the MSME ODR platform.

Digital Platform to Address Delayed Payment Disputes

Participants from state-level MSE Facilitation Councils and industry associations highlighted the potential of the MSME ODR Portal to address disputes related to delayed payments, one of the most persistent challenges faced by small enterprises.

They noted that the digital platform can significantly reduce the time and costs associated with traditional legal proceedings, while also improving accessibility and transparency for entrepreneurs across the country.

By shifting dispute resolution processes online, the portal aims to simplify procedures, reduce case backlogs and enable quicker settlements between businesses.

Sharing Best Practices and Success Stories

During the workshop, participants shared best practices and successful case studies demonstrating how the ODR system has already helped resolve commercial disputes efficiently in several instances.

Experts from the legal and ADR communities discussed strategies for:

Strengthening institutional frameworks for online dispute resolution

Enhancing the capacity of MSE Facilitation Councils

Promoting awareness of digital dispute resolution tools among entrepreneurs

Integrating technology-driven dispute resolution within the broader MSME support ecosystem

Building Awareness Among Entrepreneurs

The workshop concluded with a broad consensus on the need to expand awareness of the MSME ODR Portal among small businesses, many of whom remain unfamiliar with digital dispute resolution options.

Stakeholders emphasised that wider adoption of the portal could help reduce litigation costs, improve trust in the dispute resolution system and ensure timely payment settlements for MSMEs.

Officials said continued engagement with industry bodies, state governments and dispute resolution institutions will be crucial in scaling the ODR mechanism nationwide.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which plays a key role in employment generation, industrial production and economic growth in India.