Rajasthan Minister's Bold Stance: Development Tied to Sobriety

Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister, Madan Dilawar, completed a significant padyatra advocating against alcohol consumption. On the final day, visiting Bhairapura village, the minister urged the Bhil community to abandon alcohol.

By linking Rs 80 lakh in development funds to sobriety, Dilawar delivered a profound message. Villagers vowed to give up alcohol amid his warnings that development funds would be withdrawn if drinking habits persisted. The funds earmarked include Rs 30 lakh for essential infrastructure and Rs 35 lakh for an Anganwadi centre.

The minister urged continued commitment to sobriety for communal progress, reiterating alcohol's detrimental effects on family welfare and education. This padyatra, initiated at Nayagaon, showcased a governmental push for social reform in Rajasthan.