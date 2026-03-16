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Unprecedented Security Measures for West Bengal Elections

The Election Commission is deploying 2,000 to 2,500 companies of central armed police forces per phase for West Bengal Assembly elections to ensure security. Emphasizing free and fair polls, the Commission mandates technology-based surveillance, webcasting, and drones. Comprehensive law enforcement reports and strict actions against improprieties are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:04 IST
Unprecedented Security Measures for West Bengal Elections
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The Election Commission is taking unprecedented steps to ensure the security and integrity of the upcoming two-phase West Bengal Assembly elections. Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced that between 2,000 and 2,500 companies of central armed police forces will be deployed for each election phase, highlighting the focus on maintaining peace and fair elections.

Agarwal clarified that the central forces, each consisting of 100 to 135 personnel, would be pivotal in managing polling day disturbances. The Commission is keen on employing technological advancements, mandating 100% webcasting in polling booths and deploying drones for surveillance in sensitive regions.

Strict enforcement measures include requiring detailed law-and-order reports from police stations and deploying micro-observers in every booth. To combat electoral misconduct, officials reported seizures amounting to Rs 112 crore and identified vulnerable constituencies. The elections are scheduled for April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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