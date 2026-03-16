Chennai Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Election Amid Extensive Security Measures

In a sweeping move to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, officials in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu have removed posters, banners, and wall advertisements of political parties. This action follows the announcement of the 2026 Assembly election schedule.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran disclosed that 178 polling locations with a history of issues have been identified for additional security. Central forces will be strategically deployed for the April 23 election in Chennai, which boasts 16 Assembly constituencies and a total electorate of 28.30 lakh.

Steps have also been taken in other districts like Kanyakumari, where police have intensified vigilance with vehicle checks at border checkpoints. The state's Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, emphasized the need for traders to carry valid documents to avoid confiscation of valuables during this critical period.