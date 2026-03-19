Centre Launches ‘RELIEF’ Scheme to Shield Exporters from West Asia Shipping Disruptions

In a swift response to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupting maritime trade routes, the Government of India has unveiled a targeted support mechanism—RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation)—to protect exporters from rising logistics costs, insurance premiums, and operational uncertainties.

The intervention, approved under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM), comes amid heightened security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, which have triggered vessel diversions, longer transit routes, congestion at transshipment hubs, and conflict-related surcharges.

Shipping Disruptions Push Up Costs, Create Uncertainty

Recent developments in the Gulf region have significantly impacted India’s export supply chains, especially for shipments routed through or destined for West Asia.

Key challenges include:

Increased freight costs due to rerouting

Higher insurance premiums amid war-risk conditions

Delays and congestion at ports and transshipment hubs

Operational uncertainty for exporters

Recognising the urgency, the government has moved to stabilise trade flows and safeguard exporter confidence, particularly for MSMEs.

Inter-Ministerial Group Monitoring Crisis Daily

A high-level Inter-Ministerial Group (IMG) on Supply Chain Resilience, operational since March 2, 2026, has been conducting daily reviews involving:

Multiple ministries and departments

Financial institutions

Logistics stakeholders

Exporter associations

Based on IMG deliberations, immediate facilitation measures have already been rolled out, including:

Procedural relaxations for stranded cargo

Waivers on storage and dwell time charges at ports

Enhanced coordination across logistics networks

Advisory on transparency in shipping pricing

Monitoring of insurance risks and inland logistics

These measures laid the groundwork for the RELIEF intervention.

RELIEF Scheme: Covering Past and Future Shipments

The RELIEF framework is designed to support exporters across the entire disruption cycle—both past consignments and upcoming shipments.

It targets exports to key West Asian destinations, including:

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain

Israel, Iraq, Iran, Yemen

Three-Pronged Support Mechanism

The scheme offers three complementary support measures:

1. Enhanced Risk Cover for Existing ECGC-Insured Shipments

Applies to shipments during Feb 14 – March 15, 2026

Provides up to 100% risk coverage, over and above existing ECGC cover

No additional financial burden on exporters

2. Support for Upcoming Exports

Covers shipments planned between March 16 – June 15, 2026

Offers up to 95% risk coverage with government backing

Encourages continuity in export flows despite uncertainty

3. Relief for Uninsured MSME Exporters

For MSMEs without ECGC cover during disruption period

Provides up to 50% reimbursement of freight and insurance surcharges

Subject to a cap of ₹50 lakh per exporter

Based on verification and prescribed conditions

ECGC to Lead Implementation

The government has designated ECGC Ltd. (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India) as the nodal implementing agency, responsible for:

Verification and claim processing

Disbursement of assistance

Monitoring and reporting

Leveraging its expertise in covering commercial and political risks, including war-related contingencies, ECGC is expected to ensure timely and credible execution.

₹497 Crore Outlay with Real-Time Monitoring

The RELIEF initiative will be implemented with an approved financial outlay of ₹497 crore under the Export Promotion Mission.

Key oversight features include:

Dashboard-based monitoring system for real-time tracking

Periodic review by the EPM Steering Committee

Scope for modification, continuation, or withdrawal based on evolving geopolitical conditions

Protecting Trade, Jobs, and Economic Stability

The government said the intervention aims to:

Mitigate immediate logistics disruptions

Prevent order cancellations

Maintain export competitiveness

Safeguard employment in export-linked sectors

By cushioning exporters against external shocks, RELIEF reinforces India’s commitment to resilient and stable global trade participation, even amid geopolitical volatility.