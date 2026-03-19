European Markets Reel Amid Middle East Conflict Fears

On Thursday, European shares hit their lowest level since December following the European Central Bank's warning that the Middle East conflict may worsen inflationary pressures.

The ECB's comments were its first during the ongoing conflict, highlighting how European markets are vulnerable to geopolitical instability, especially concerning oil prices and supply issues. The STOXX 600 saw a significant decline, closing 2.4% lower at 583.73 points, effectively wiping out the week's previous gains.

Concerns over energy prices are promoting speculation of potential interest rate hikes, despite previous expectations of steady rates through 2026. The Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve also maintained current rates but expressed caution amid rising inflation and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)