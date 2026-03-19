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Urgent Call for Action: Investigating the Palam Fire Tragedy

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav has urged the Lieutenant Governor to form a committee to investigate the Palam fire incident that claimed nine lives. Yadav highlighted delays in emergency response and a lack of resources as critical issues needing immediate attention to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:12 IST
Urgent Call for Action: Investigating the Palam Fire Tragedy
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In a pressing appeal, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav has called on Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to investigate the devastating Palam fire incident that resulted in the loss of nine lives. Yadav's letter described the incident as 'heart-wrenching' and preventable with timely rescue operations.

Citing alarming statistics, Yadav noted that between 2016 and 2025, over 4,652 people lost their lives in fire incidents in Delhi, with 24 fatalities reported in 2026 alone. He criticized the emergency response, specifically pointing out delayed arrival of fire tenders and malfunctioning hydraulic equipment, as factors exacerbating the tragedy.

Yadav also emphasized staffing shortages within the fire department, revealing that recruitment of Fire Station Officers has been stagnant since 2012, leaving just 18 officers for 70 required positions, with a looming retirement crisis. The incident involved a catastrophic fire in a southwest Delhi residential building, tragically killing nine family members, including young children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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