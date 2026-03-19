Police Foil Extortion Plot Targeting BJP Leader in Faridabad

In Faridabad, police have successfully apprehended two suspects, including a class 12 student, following their alleged involvement in firing shots at a BJP leader's office and issuing an extortion demand of Rs 50 lakh. The incident saw a quick response from police officials, leading to a brief encounter.

According to authorities, the accused, identified as Anil alias Khan Gurjar from Machhgar village and Manish from Chandawali village, reportedly fired at two locations on March 14. Their first target was a liquor shop near Chandawali village, followed by the BJP leader and property dealer Vinod Bhati's office in Machhgar village.

The duo fled the scenes after leaving extortion notes, demanding protection money. Subsequent police action on Wednesday night led to the suspects' arrest. During the encounter, Gurjar was shot in the leg and hospitalized, while Manish remains in custody for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)