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Caro Quintero: Negotiations Amidst an Infamous Legacy

Rafael Caro Quintero, a prominent Mexican drug lord, is in discussions with U.S. prosecutors about a plea agreement. Caro Quintero, founder of the Guadalajara Cartel, has been charged with running a criminal enterprise and cocaine conspiracy. His negotiations follow his extradition from Mexico and previous conviction for DEA agent Enrique Camarena's 1985 murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:48 IST
Caro Quintero: Negotiations Amidst an Infamous Legacy

Rafael Caro Quintero, the infamous Mexican drug lord, is engaging in plea negotiations with U.S. prosecutors, according to his legal representative in a New York court.

At 73, the founder of the Guadalajara Cartel is facing serious charges including operating a criminal enterprise and conspiring to import cocaine into the U.S. Caro Quintero, currently held in a Brooklyn jail, was freshly extradited from Mexico after being released and then recaptured.

Having previously served 28 years for the notorious murder of DEA agent Enrique Camarena, Caro Quintero has maintained his innocence regarding the crime which inspired a storyline in the Netflix series "Narcos Mexico." Discussions of a plea deal are still in preliminary stages, with no official offer yet on the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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