Deadly Gang Rivalry Erupts in North Delhi: One Dead, Three Injured
In outer north Delhi's Bawana, a gang rivalry led to a deadly shooting, leaving one man dead and three others injured. Ravi, the deceased, was among those caught in the targeted attack. The police are investigating and suspect gang-related motives are involved as they search for the culprits.
- Country:
- India
A deadly shooting in outer north Delhi's Bawana has claimed the life of a man named Ravi while injuring three others, including his father. Armed attackers stormed his home, suspectedly due to gang rivalry.
Preliminary reports indicate that several gunmen opened fire inside the residence, hitting multiple individuals. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami confirmed the incident and a thorough investigation.
The police have established a perimeter around the crime scene, with senior officers, including DCP Hareshwar Swami, present for supervision. Efforts are underway to track down the assailants and determine the precise motive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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