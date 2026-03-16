Tribal Girl's Escape Unveils Child Marriage and Exploitation in Maharashtra
A 15-year-old tribal girl was abducted under the guise of marriage, sold, and exploited in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi district. Her escape led to the uncovering of her harrowing ordeal of confinement and abuse. A case has been filed against her captors under various protective laws.
- Country:
- India
A 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly abducted and sold under the guise of marriage in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting legal action against the accused, police reported on Monday.
The victim, exploited due to poverty and absence of her parents, was lured by promises of a better life, only to be sold for marriage. The marriage, conducted illegally, resulted in the victim being confined and abused from February 27 to March 10 in Beed district.
Upon her escape, activists assisted her in filing a case under the POCSO Act, Prevention of Atrocities Act, and Prevention of Child Marriage Act. The accused remain at large as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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