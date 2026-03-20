False Alarm: Poisonous Gas Bomb Threats Hoax Shakes Madhya Pradesh Courts

District courts across Madhya Pradesh, including those in Satna, Maihar, and Barwani, were evacuated after emails threatened explosions using 'poisonous gas bombs'.

Police conducted extensive searches but found no suspicious items, confirming that the threats were hoaxes. The cyber cell is now investigating the origin of these emails to take appropriate legal action, officials stated.

These false alarms follow a series of similar fake bomb threat emails targeting courts in nearby districts and other facilities like airports and schools statewide in recent months, authorities revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)