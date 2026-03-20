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Ayatollah Khamenei's New Year Proclamation: A Call for Resistance Economy

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, marked the Persian New Year with a declaration, emphasizing the focus on a 'resistance economy' driven by national unity and security. In his statement, he denied any Iranian involvement in recent attacks on Turkey and Oman, disseminated via his Telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:48 IST
Ayatollah Khamenei's New Year Proclamation: A Call for Resistance Economy

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has ushered in the Persian New Year with a message centered on the theme of a 'resistance economy,' emphasizing national unity and security.

In his New Year statement, released via his Telegram channel, Khamenei outlined the year's priorities for Iran amidst ongoing regional turbulence.

Addressing recent geopolitical tensions, he categorically denied any Iranian responsibility for the recent attacks on Turkey and Oman, distancing the nation and its allied forces from these incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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