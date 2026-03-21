Global Market Turmoil: War Worries Lead to Slumping Shares and Rising Yields

Global stock markets faced a tumultuous period, marked by a three-week decline as geopolitical tensions escalated. After Iran's offensive actions, including an attack on a Kuwaiti refinery, fears about rising oil prices and potential inflation have gripped investors worldwide.

In the U.S., Wall Street bore the brunt with significant declines in major indices, while the S&P 500 energy sector outperformed other sectors. Such volatility has prompted central banks to reconsider their stance on interest rates, with some hinting at hikes to counteract inflationary pressures brought about by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The situation is further complicated by disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal route for global oil supply, leading to declarations of force majeure by Iraq. As the global community weighs economic strategies, the energy sector remains at the heart of a web of financial implications, showcasing how global events can ripple through markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)