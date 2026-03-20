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Delhi Fire Tragedy: Political Accusations and Calls for Accountability

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses the BJP government of mishandling the Palam fire tragedy, claiming poor firefighting response. Delhi BJP's Virendra Sachdeva counters, alleging the storage of flammable materials in the building. A magisterial probe is underway to investigate response times and safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:31 IST
Delhi Fire Tragedy: Political Accusations and Calls for Accountability
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi unit president of Aam Aadmi Party, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has leveled accusations against the BJP government, accusing them of negligence which led to fatalities during the recent Palam fire tragedy. Speaking at a press conference, Bharadwaj alleged that the government failed in its firefighting response by ignoring residents' pleas for effective intervention.

In response, Delhi BJP's president Virendra Sachdeva questioned Bharadwaj, alleging that the building contained large amounts of flammable materials. Sachdeva also criticized Bharadwaj's conduct at the press conference, suggesting his actions were more theatrical than sincere.

Consequently, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has initiated a magisterial probe to thoroughly examine the response to the incident, including the timing and effectiveness of fire officials' actions and the alleged violations regarding flammable substances.

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