Haryana Partners with Central Government for Jal Jeevan 2.0 Initiatives
The Central and Haryana governments signed an MoU to implement Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The mission goes beyond water supply to encompass quality, sustainability, and long-term resource management. An estimated Rs 3,000 crore investment will modernize water infrastructure, with 100% household coverage achieved under the first phase.
- Country:
- India
The Central and Haryana governments formalized a collaboration for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming water supply infrastructure in the state.
In a virtual event, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the mission's scope, focusing not only on piped water supply but also on water quality and sustainability.
An investment of Rs 3,000 crore is earmarked for these efforts, with Haryana's first phase achievements earning national accolades as 100% of rural households gained tap water access, significantly enhancing quality of life for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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