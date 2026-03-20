Left Menu

Haryana Partners with Central Government for Jal Jeevan 2.0 Initiatives

The Central and Haryana governments signed an MoU to implement Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. The mission goes beyond water supply to encompass quality, sustainability, and long-term resource management. An estimated Rs 3,000 crore investment will modernize water infrastructure, with 100% household coverage achieved under the first phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:59 IST
Haryana Partners with Central Government for Jal Jeevan 2.0 Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

The Central and Haryana governments formalized a collaboration for Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming water supply infrastructure in the state.

In a virtual event, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized the mission's scope, focusing not only on piped water supply but also on water quality and sustainability.

An investment of Rs 3,000 crore is earmarked for these efforts, with Haryana's first phase achievements earning national accolades as 100% of rural households gained tap water access, significantly enhancing quality of life for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026