Allahabad High Court Cracks Down on Noise Pollution

The Allahabad High Court has taken stern action against the rising noise pollution in Uttar Pradesh, summoning the state's director general of police and transport commissioner. The court's order, issued on Friday, calls for the officials to explain ongoing efforts to curb the sale and use of noisy modified silencers and pressure horns.

The move comes as part of a public interest litigation plea on noise pollution that was moved suo motu by the court in 2021. Justices Rajan Roy and A K Chaudhary exhibited concern over the apparent inaction in forming a joint committee to tackle the issue, a directive that remains unverified according to the state's counsel.

Highlighting the public disturbance caused by loud noises, often heard at midnight from modified vehicles, the court noted its dissatisfaction with the current enforcement efforts. It warned that stricter measures would be implemented if the responsible departments do not take prompt action to control the situation.