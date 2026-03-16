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Court Overturns Conviction in School Van Driver's Assault Case

A court has overturned the conviction of a school van driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor, citing procedural errors in the lower court's handling of the case. The conviction and sentence were found unsustainable, and the case has been remanded for fresh hearings under proper legal guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:52 IST
Court Overturns Conviction in School Van Driver's Assault Case
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In a significant ruling, a court has set aside the conviction of a school van driver accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy, highlighting procedural lapses by the trial court. The decision underscores the importance of following legal protocols in cases involving serious allegations.

The driver had been convicted by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) but the Additional Sessions Judge found that the trial court did not adhere to the required legal procedures as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The judge emphasized that the JMFC should have recorded an 'opinion of guilt' and referred the case for independent judgment by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

The court has now remanded the case to the CJM for a fresh trial, allowing for new evidence and witness recalls. This development highlights the judiciary's role in ensuring that justice is served in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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