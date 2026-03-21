Haryana's Digital Leap: Tablets for Land Reform

In a groundbreaking initiative to revamp revenue administration, the Haryana government has sanctioned the acquisition of 4,156 smart tablets for its patwaris and kanungos, empowering them with cutting-edge technology.

Approved by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Revenue Minister Vipul Goel, this transformative project seeks to streamline field operations and minimize bureaucratic delays. It marks a significant leap in service delivery, promising enhanced accessibility and transparency across rural locales.

Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra highlighted that this technology integration extends governmental reach beyond urban centers, facilitating efficient land records management and disaster assessments through real-time digital tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)