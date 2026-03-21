Pakistan's Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Field Marshal Asim Munir stated Pakistan's resolve to prevent terrorists operating from Afghanistan from disrupting national security. He made this announcement while visiting troops on the border during Eid, emphasizing the nation's commitment to dismantling terror networks and securing lasting peace in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:13 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan is taking a firm stance against terrorism originating from Afghanistan, according to Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.
On Saturday, during Eid-ul-Fitr, he visited troops stationed at Kurram near the Afghanistan border.
The visit emphasized dismantling terrorist networks and reinforcing Pakistan's security and regional peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- Afghanistan
- security
- Asim Munir
- peace
- border
- Eid-ul-Fitr
- troops
- regional stability
ALSO READ
Peace Prevails: Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations in Delhi
Modi and Pezeshkian: A Stride Towards West Asian Peace
Iran's Call for Peace: Pezeshkian's Plea for Regional Stability
Punjab Police and BSF Foil Major Heroin Smuggling Attempt at Border
In talks with Iran President Pezeshkian, PM Modi expresses hope that the festive season brings peace, stability, prosperity to West Asia.