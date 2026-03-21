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Pakistan's Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism

Field Marshal Asim Munir stated Pakistan's resolve to prevent terrorists operating from Afghanistan from disrupting national security. He made this announcement while visiting troops on the border during Eid, emphasizing the nation's commitment to dismantling terror networks and securing lasting peace in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:13 IST
Pakistan's Stand Against Cross-Border Terrorism
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  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan is taking a firm stance against terrorism originating from Afghanistan, according to Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

On Saturday, during Eid-ul-Fitr, he visited troops stationed at Kurram near the Afghanistan border.

The visit emphasized dismantling terrorist networks and reinforcing Pakistan's security and regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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