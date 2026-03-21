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Tragedy at RG Kar Medical College: Safety Allegations Resurface

A tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College involving a malfunctioning elevator has reignited safety concerns, following the previous rape and murder of a doctor. Victim's families express outrage, questioning the administration's competence, as political tensions rise with accusations of negligence amidst the impending assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:37 IST
Tragedy at RG Kar Medical College: Safety Allegations Resurface
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A recent elevator malfunction at RG Kar Medical College has escalated safety concerns that were previously raised after the heinous rape and murder of a young doctor at the same institution.

Arup Banerjee lost his life on Friday when he was reportedly trapped inside a faulty elevator, sparking outrage and casting doubt over the hospital administration's capability. The incident has also turned into a political battleground with the opposition BJP criticizing the institution's negligence.

The victim doctor's mother has been vocal about her disappointment, condemning the incident as it's portrayed as another instance of administrative failure. She, alongside other civic bodies, continues to fight for justice for her daughter while calling for improved safety protocols to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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