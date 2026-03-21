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CAPFs Get New Overarching Law to Streamline Operations

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, proposed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to unify recruitment, deputation, promotion, and service conditions of CAPFs. This legislative move follows a Supreme Court directive to amend the deputation of IPS officers and address service-related litigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:38 IST
CAPFs Get New Overarching Law to Streamline Operations
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The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce a new legislation in the Rajya Sabha, aimed at unveiling an 'umbrella law' for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). This significant move seeks to consolidate the recruitment, deputation, and service conditions of several forces, including CRPF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB, currently governed by separate acts.

The Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, specifies that 50% of Inspector General posts will be filled by deputation, while a larger percentage is reserved for higher ranks. This legislative proposition comes post a Supreme Court ruling mandating a reduction in IPS officer deputations and the need for a thorough cadre review within the forces.

The backdrop of fragmented legal structures has led to operational inefficiencies and service-related litigations within the CAPFs, underscoring the necessity for a cohesive legal framework. This bill not only aligns with judicial directions but also aims to boost institutional morale, operational effectiveness, and ensure effective national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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