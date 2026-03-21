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Rajnath Singh Applauds Modi's Vision for India's Stability Amid Global Crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh credited PM Narendra Modi's leadership for keeping India secure during global instability, emphasizing a diplomatic resolution for West Asian conflicts. He praised Uttarakhand's government under CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code and advancing infrastructure, youth employment, and women empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 21-03-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 19:57 IST
Rajnath Singh Applauds Modi's Vision for India's Stability Amid Global Crisis
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Saturday, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for protecting India against the ripple effects of global instability, particularly amid escalating conflicts in West Asia. Speaking at a four-year celebration of Pushkar Singh Dhami's government in Uttarakhand, Singh supported the prime minister's stance that 'war is not a solution' and emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy.

Singh further praised the Uttarakhand government, led by Dhami, for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), an initiative delayed due to 'appeasement politics' by other parties. Singh lauded Dhami's remarkable performance, noting the rapid infrastructure progress and developments in tourism, youth employment, and women's empowerment.

Highlighting major connectivity projects, Singh mentioned ongoing work worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, including major roads and rail lines. He emphasized the BJP's 'double-engine government' as instrumental in Uttarakhand's path to development. Singh also praised the state for its focus on veterans and cultural integrity, noting measures against illegal infiltration and expansions of support for Param Vir Chakra recipients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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