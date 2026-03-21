Political Turmoil in Punjab after Officer's Tragic Death

The political scene in Punjab has been stirred by the recent tragic suicide of a government officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Allegations have surfaced against Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of harassment by the deceased in a viral video. Bhullar has since resigned amid mounting pressure for a thorough investigation.

Calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe have been echoed by leaders across the political spectrum, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. Majithia has criticized the government's actions as superficial and advocated for Bhullar's immediate arrest.

Congress leaders, showing solidarity with Randhawa's family, have raised significant concerns about the circumstances of his death. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has emphasized the urgent need for a fair investigation to maintain public trust in governance. The situation challenges the AAP's integrity as allegations of corruption and harassment shadow its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)