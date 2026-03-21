Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Punjab after Officer's Tragic Death

The political climate in Punjab has intensified following the suicide of a government officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Accusations of harassment by Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar have led to demands for his arrest and a CBI probe. Leaders from various parties are calling for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:03 IST
Political Turmoil in Punjab after Officer's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political scene in Punjab has been stirred by the recent tragic suicide of a government officer, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa. Allegations have surfaced against Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, accused of harassment by the deceased in a viral video. Bhullar has since resigned amid mounting pressure for a thorough investigation.

Calls for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe have been echoed by leaders across the political spectrum, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar. Majithia has criticized the government's actions as superficial and advocated for Bhullar's immediate arrest.

Congress leaders, showing solidarity with Randhawa's family, have raised significant concerns about the circumstances of his death. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has emphasized the urgent need for a fair investigation to maintain public trust in governance. The situation challenges the AAP's integrity as allegations of corruption and harassment shadow its leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026