Tragedy in Pavagada: Social Welfare Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Investigation

An alleged case of workplace harassment has tragically ended in the death of a social welfare department officer in Pavagada, Karnataka. The deceased, Mallikarjun, reportedly took his own life at his office, accusing his senior colleague of persistent harassment.

Mallikarjun, who faced an inquiry initiated by Joint Director Krishnappa, was found hanging from a ceiling fan within the department premises. A selfie video recorded by the deceased accuses the Joint Director of pushing him towards this tragic decision, revealing that his retirement benefits were at stake due to the ongoing inquiry.

In light of the video evidence and a complaint filed by Mallikarjun's family, police have registered a case of abetment of suicide. The investigation is currently underway, focusing on the serious allegations against the Joint Director as the community and colleagues await the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)