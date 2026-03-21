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Modi and Pezeshkian: A Stride Towards West Asian Peace

In a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned attacks on West Asian infrastructure and emphasized open shipping lanes crucial to global energy supply. Pezeshkian urged India, through its BRICS chairmanship, to mediate to stop aggression against Iran and proposed a regional peace framework without foreign interference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:04 IST
Modi and Pezeshkian: A Stride Towards West Asian Peace
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, condemned the recent attacks on critical infrastructure in West Asia. He highlighted the importance of ensuring open and secure shipping lanes amid disruptions in global energy supplies due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Pezeshkian emphasized India's potential role as the BRICS chair to mediate in halting aggression against Iran to achieve regional peace. He proposed establishing a regional security framework that excludes foreign interference, as part of a move to stabilize the area.

The Iranian president dismissed U.S. claims about preventing Iran's nuclear armament, stressing past prohibitive directives from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Pezeshkian also strongly criticized actions by the U.S. and Israel, urging a focus on dialogues for peaceful nuclear activity verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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