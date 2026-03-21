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Cyprus Bases to Stay Defensive: UK PM Assures No Offensive Use Amid Iran Tensions

The UK will not use its bases in Cyprus for offensive actions amidst the Iran crisis, affirmed in a call between UK PM Keir Starmer and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Security measures are being enhanced for Cyprus, following a minor drone incident at Akrotiri airbase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 21-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 22:13 IST
Cyprus Bases to Stay Defensive: UK PM Assures No Offensive Use Amid Iran Tensions
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In a significant diplomatic communication, the UK has declared that its military bases in Cyprus will not be utilized for aggressive operations amidst the ongoing tensions surrounding Iran. This reassurance followed a discussion between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

The conversation highlighted the UK's commitment to the security of Cyprus, with the Prime Minister underscoring that preventive measures are being strengthened to uphold safety.

Previously, a minor incident involved an Iranian-made Shahed drone causing minimal damage at Britain's Akrotiri airbase. Despite this, no further security breaches have been reported, affirming the effectiveness of the enhanced safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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